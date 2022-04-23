Gold team boasts one-point win in annual Gold-Blue Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU spring practices concluded with its annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Saturday, the Gold team finding itself winners.

The Gold team got out to an early 15-0 lead - a touchdown from Lyn-J Dixon early in the game, followed by five points off an Aubrey Burks spring game-rule interception - but allowed 14 unanswered points from the Blue team in the second quarter before pulling ahead with a field goal at half.

Gold would not score again until the fourth quarter. Markquan Rucker found the end zone off an 11-yard rush to tally the final score, 22-21.

Coaches were pleased with what they saw from the team in the final spring practice, head coach Neal Brown citing his pleasure with the “clean football.”

Morgantown grad and walk-on Preston Fox caught five passes for 117 yards. Coupled with his performance throughout the spring, Fox was awarded an athletic scholarship.

West Virginia native Sean Martin tallied the only sack of the game for the Gold defense.

WVU is back in action for the 2022 season on Sept. 1 when it travels to Pitt for the return of the Backyard Brawl.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.