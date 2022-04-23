Homecoming concert for first two Hip Hop artists in the U.S. military

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the community gathered at Classic Kickz in Morgantown for a homecoming concert event.

Hip Hop on High Street joins Hip Hop artists together to play live music and share their love for God.

“Hip Hop on High Street is basically making movement through music. We want to empower college students to you know, have a fun space. They can come to listen to really good music and have a good time,” Riddick said.

Riddick was one of the several Hip Hop artists that performed.

However, this event was even more special for Riddick. Riddick and Nicholas Feemster are the first two hip-hop artists in the United States military.

In honor of returning from basic training, they held a homecoming concert.

“The special moment about this event is literally homecoming. We get to come back to the stage, connect with the community after going through the three months, of I don’t want to say suffering but preparation to be army soldiers,” he explained.

Riddick added he was grateful for his time in basic training, and he learned a lot of valuable life lessons.

“Just learning how to trust your team learning. How to empower people. How to listen to your followers. How to be a great follower will make you a great leader,” he said.

Members of the community filled the room and sang along with all the artists that performed.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.