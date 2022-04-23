Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 22th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! What an amazing day it was today, and a great way to end the week. Temperatures today were near or just above average for our area, but felt warmer because we’ve been dealing with the cold since last weekend. Tonight will be a nice night to sleep with the windows open. Tomorrow morning expect to see a beautiful start to the day. We won’t be having any fog issues like we did this morning, the atmosphere has dried out enough so that won’t be a problem. Temperatures tomorrow are going to hit into the 80s. For the mountains, that will be more like the mid-70s. The further southwest you are in our region, the warmer you’ll be and that could reach all the way to 87F for some. Sunday will be a very similar day and temperatures could be 1 or 2 degrees warmer. This is definitely the weekend to take advantage of the outdoors. The one downside to this weekend is going to be the high pollen count across our area. Trees are really budding at the moment, and these temperatures are only going to instigate it even more. As we start next week, we’ll begin to see changes, particularly on Monday night. A cold front will be coming in from the west and with it we’ll have plenty of rain in our forecast for Tuesday. We’ll also have a big drop in temperatures as well. We could possibly drop 25 degrees from Monday to Tuesday. Toward the end of next week, our morning lows could get down to freezing, and that means we could see freeze warnings issued.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 85

Monday: Increasing clouds: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.