Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 23th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday Everyone!! As promised, we had an amazing Saturday with temperatures anywhere from 10 to almost 18 degrees above average. That translated the to mid-80s for the central and northern part of our region and upper 80s for the southwest counties. If you had to put your air conditioner on, don’t feel guilty, I did too. Tomorrow will be an almost carbon copy of today, with maybe temperatures 1-2 degrees higher than today. Now let’s talk about the workweek. Monday will be also a warm day, but we’ll start to see more clouds increasing throughout the day. This is all because we have a cold front that is moving in from the west. This front will arrive either late on Monday or early Saturday and it will be anywhere from ¼ - ½”. But it’s not just the showers, it is the colder air that will be coming in behind us that will really change our weather. Temperatures will begin to drop immediately on Tuesday, about 20 – 25 degrees. And then on Thursday morning, we should hit down into the low 30′s or in the mountains into the upper 20′s. Don’t put your sweaters away.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 85

Monday: Increasing clouds: High 86

Tuesday: Morning showers: High 59

