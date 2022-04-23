North Marion baseball uses early lead to secure the victory over Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion tallied 11 runs in the first three innings, giving them the edge over the Cougars, 11-3 heading into the bottom of the third.

Though Lincoln fought back in the alter innings, the strong start kept the Huskies in front, taking the victory 14-7.

Johnny Lopez and Lance Houstuttler each brought in two runs for Lincoln, Michael Martin totaled three RBIs.

Alex O’Neil racked up four RBIs for the Huskies, while Cruz Tobin brought in four runs, Parker Kincell and Cole Malnick totaled three each.

