West Virginia Knights of Columbus teamed up with Cross Catholic Outreach to help pack meals

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Knights of Columbus teamed up with Cross Catholic Outreach at the Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg to pack meals for

families.

The meals will be shipped to families in need in a developing country.

About 40,000 meals were packed.

An additional 4,000 meals will be packed and donated to a local food pantry.

Coordinator of the event Anthony Paletta says children and families need nutritious meals.

“The Knights of Columbus first principle is charity and this is our way of reaching out to those that need the help and to feed the poor,” said Paletta

Paletta says it’s a good feeling knowing you are helping others that are less fortunate.

