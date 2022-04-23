WVU Medicine Children’s collects stuffed animals at Gold-Blue Game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s collected stuffed animals to donate to their patients.

WVU medicine representatives collected the stuff animals outside of the north gate at Milan Puskar stadium.

Mountaineer fans donated the stuffed animals right before the Gold-Blue game.

Child Life Supervisor Megan Mezzanotte says the community never disappoints.

“The children in the hospital are thrilled to receive these items at bedside. It provides them comfort and brings smiles to them in what can be

very scary situation,” Mezzanotte.

Mezzanotte would like to thank the community for the donations and to everyone that showed up.

