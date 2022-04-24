Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 24th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well happy Sunday North Central West Virginia. What an amazing day it was out there, and I know I always say that but today was truly beautiful, I hope you were able to get out today. The winds were a little light, and without much of a breeze, it did make it feel warmer than it was yesterday. I took advantage of the weather and hit the Rail Trail and biked from Ellenboro to Cairo and back. I love those tunnels, but wow some are dark in the middle.

There is a system to the west of us that has caused a lot of problems in terms of severe weather, but for us, that system will be a much do we can system as we watch it move through our area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be warm again and you may feel even warmer because our relative humidity continues to move up which means we are going to get a heat index for tomorrow as well. Expect upfront to move through our area tomorrow night and into set 80 Tuesday morning and would it bring anywhere between maybe up to a 1/4″ of rain. But once that front moves through we’re going to be seen major temperatures change as colder air begins to push in. Will have 80s on Tuesday for a high, but on Tuesday we will see our high only into the 50s. On Thursday and Friday morning our temperatures will be at or near freezing, and some of us will see those temperatures below freezing.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 59

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Tuesday: Early showers: High 61

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 54

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.