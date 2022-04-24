BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Winifred “Winnie” Hayhurst, 91, of Mount Clare, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her family by her side. Mary was born on June 11, 1930 in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Wilbur W. and Z. Mildred Hitt Casto.She was married to George E. Hayhurst on September 17, 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 9, 1986. They were married for 38 years. She is survived by her three children, George “Ed” Hayhurst and his wife Belinda of Mount Clare, Joyce Jenkins and her husband Larry of Clarksburg and Darlene Wheeler of Diamond, OH; six grandchildren, Todd Wheeler and his wife Amy of Ravanna, OH, Tim Wheeler and his wife Kristine of Newton Falls, OH, Tammy Hornof and her husband David of Deerfield, OH, Eddie Jenkins and his wife Stephanie of Clarksburg, Heather Nutter and her husband Nate of Lost Creek and Jessica Barnett and her husband Dave of Clarksburg; fourteen great-grandchildren, Reese, Rachel, Robin, Tyler, Tabby, Shianne, Grace, Kyle, Kaley, Wyatt, Jordan, Liam, Seth and Leah; three great-great-grandchildren, Kylie, Baylee and Addison; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and Dale Casto; two sisters, Patty Castagnola and Ann Singleton; son-in-law Leroy Wheeler; and her sister-in-law, Ruth Casto; Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family.Winnie was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1948. She spent her career as a seamstress having worked for Stone & Thomas Department Store and Clarksburg Sewing Center. She was Christian by faith and a member of the Mount Clare United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she also taught Sunday school for over thirty years. She belonged to the United Methodist Women’s Society and held membership at the Clara Rebekah Lodge and the Senior Center of Harrison County. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Brian Plum officiating. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

