WVU student to present Alzheimer’s research to congress

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU student is combining her Faith with her research on Alzheimer’s disease.

Rachel McNeel, a Junior Chemistry Major at WVU from Beckley, identified early detection in the eyes and brain that are linked toward Alzheimer’s disease.

Sunday morning she spoke at first Presbyterian church in Morgantown about her Faith and her research on Alzheimer’s disease.

McNeel says she wants to be able to detect Alzheimer’s as early as possible.

“I got the opportunity with my research group at West Virginia University to do an independent project that’s about Alzheimer’s disease. We are studying the early

stages and trying to figure out a way we can diagnose people early,” said McNeel

The Honors College student will present her research to members of congress on Tuesday.

The event will feature some of the most talented researchers from different colleges, but McNeel says her goal is just to contribute as much as she can to Alzheimer’s

research.

“Obviously the goal is to help Alzheimer’s. Now it’s not really I’ll have this research for graduate school. Now it’s a different meaning. I really hope we can help people

with Alzheimer’s,” said McNeel.

According to WVU, 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Rev. D.D. Meighen says Rachel’s research should not be undervalued.

“Rachel brings a tremendous talent of research and a heart in mind to her work and to her faith,” said Meighen.

It’s Rachel’s Faith that has served her in life and in her research.

“She has always exhibited a kind of a vision to see beyond the normal. To catch a glimpse of the future of what can be done and what should be done. How faith can

be utilized in school and in work,” said Meighen

After her undergraduate research, McNeel plans to pursue graduate school.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.