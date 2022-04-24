WVU’s Blue Team takes Spring Game loss, but lots to be proud of for the first-team offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Blue Team took the close loss to the Gold Team in Saturday’s Gold and Blue football game.

The Blue Team featured the Mountaineer’s first-team offense, which seemed to compliment the wide receivers pretty nicely.

Kaden Prather and Bryce Ford-Wheaton both showed out in Saturday’s game, showcasing the deeper catches, and as Prather put it, “more exciting plays” that they have been working to make a part of their offense for this fall.

For Prather, this Spring has been a pivotal one, “My mindset really, I was more of a you know sponge last year, just sitting back, soaking up all the knowledge, trying to find the dos and the don’ts, and now, I feel like I can be my own guy around here, kind of do things my way, but not selfishly.”

Ford-Wheaton has also turned some heads, Neal Brown commented on his performance this Spring and progress throughout the last few years, “I thought last year he was more consistent and now I think you’ll see his production really continue to increase.”

Offensive lineman James Gmiter is satisfied with the progress the offense has made, but knows there is always room for improvement, “You know we’ve improved a lot from last year but I don’t think we’ll ever be to the point we’re were satisfied with that performance, it’s a profession and a job where you have to be constantly getting better, and you can’t really take a day off and relax and say you’ve made it and you’re at the point where you’re perfect at it, you’re never gonna get to that point, so i think they’re always room for improvement up front.”

Overall, the offense seems to be in good shape, they just have to continue working down the same path, “We talked about explosive plays, it’s something that when we won last year, you know we had those and when we didn’t and when we played some of the better defenses that we played, you know we struggled with that and we gotta be able to do it, and we feel like we have length, not only Bryce but Kaden Prather, and that’s something that we’ve put a lot of time and effort into in the spring, they’re gonna have to continue that work on their own over the summer,” said Neal Brown.

