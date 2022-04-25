2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting at a Morgantown apartment complex early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 1:48 a.m. to the Northside Hills Apartments on a reported shooting.

Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say their injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Sheriff Perry Palmer says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on West Run Road in the area of The Lofts or Northside Hills Apartments between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on April 24, 2022 is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.