Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions
Missing Arlington Area Teen
Arlington Teen Missing
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
UPDATE: Drivers identified in fatal Upshur County crash

Latest News

The attacks come one day after a visit from U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense.
Russia strikes 5 Ukrainian rail stations
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks with Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and...
Parkland shooter’s jury search restarts due to judge’s error
A group took to the WVU campus today to protest abortions.
Anti-abortion group visits WVU
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B