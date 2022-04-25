Anti-abortion group visits WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group took to the WVU campus today to protest abortions.

It’s called ‘Created Equal.’

The group based out of Columbus, Ohio travels to different college campuses displaying real abortions on a jumbotron.

They say they want to show the reality of abortions and have honest conversations about it.

“People have various beliefs and opinions, so we are here to talk to everyone. There are people who are pro-life we can

encourage their understanding and there are people who are pro-choice who we can talk to and help show that what we

believe is that it’s wrong to kill an innocent human being,” said Created Equal member Esther Cann.

The group says there are pregnancy resources available to those who need help no matter what situation your in.

There were several pro-choice counter protestors as well.

