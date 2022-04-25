Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Pass urgent COVID funding or more will die, White House says
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed in Texas
Profit Pump
Profit Pump: 100 years after first patient uses insulin, out-of-pocket costs continue to climb
The W.Va. House of Delegates meet during the W.Va. Special Session
Special session begins in Charleston
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording