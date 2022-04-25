City of Morgantown offers free materials for public pickup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Engineering & Public Works Department is offering free materials to citizens including wood chips, fill dirt, firewood, leaves for compost and millings.

Pickup is available on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morgantown City Garage located at 200 M-Tec Drive.

The materials are free, but are released on a first come, first serve basis.

Citizens must sign a Transfer of Property Agreement prior to the release of any materials.

Citizens are subjected to a 10-ton weight limit per person and will be responsible for hauling the materials away.

The materials provided are not to be resold.

Click here for more information and to fill out a Transfer of Property Agreement.

