DHHR celebrates National Infant Immunization Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR joins partners across the country to celebrate and recognize National Infant Immunization Week.

National Infant Immunization Week is celebrated April 24-30.

This annual observance highlights the importance of protecting children two years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The DHHR says this year’s priority is ensuring families stay on track for routine checkups and vaccinations following disruptions from COVID-19.

“Childhood immunization is critical to combatting potentially life-threatening, vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “National Infant Immunization Week serves as a reminder to schedule immunization checkups to help protect the health of this vulnerable population.”

The following are the 14 vaccine preventable diseases that children can be protected from before the age of two:

Diphtheria

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Influenza

Measles

Rotavirus

Haemophilus Influenzae type B

Tetanus (Lockjaw)

Mumps

Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

Pneumococcal Disease

Polio

Rubella (German Measles)

Varicella (Chickenpox)

The West Virginia Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines at no cost to children up to age 19 who are underinsured or whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them.

VFC coverage includes the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as age-appropriate boosters, HPV and vaccines required for child care, school entry, and at grades seven and twelve.

