Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’

Brenda Cottrell
Brenda Cottrell(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged with child neglect after officers said her children were left in “deplorable conditions.”

Officers responded to a home in Fairmont on Saturday after someone alleged that the woman living at the home left her two children alone, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the complainant told officers the children, between ages 3 and 5, were screaming and feared for their safety.

Officers said the mother, Brenda Cottrell, 40, of Fairmont, gave them permission over the phone to enter the home. Officers entered the apartment and described the conditions inside as “deplorable.”

Inside the apartment, officers said there was “food smashed into the couch, what appeared to be feces smeared on the walls and parts of the floor and cockroaches on the walls and ceiling.” Officers also saw a small child run into the kitchen.

Court documents say officers found Cottrell inside the home. When officers questioned her, she allegedly did not make eye contact with officers and had slurred speech along with being slow to respond to questioning, indicating that she was impaired.

Officers said they found a straw on the kitchen table with white residue on it that was within reach of the child in the kitchen.

Cottrell allegedly told authorities the substance in the straw was Ativan, which she used approximately 3 hours before police arrived at the home.

After the evidence was seized and Cottrell was arrested, officers field-tested the substance in the straw, and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cottrell has been charged with child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

