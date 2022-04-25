Gov. Justice issues amendment to Special Session Call

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration.

The purpose of the Special Session was to give the Legislature the opportunity during April Legislative Interim Meetings to address bills from the Regular Session that were vetoed for purely technical reasons, among other items.

On Monday, the Governor amended his call to include an additional item for consideration; a supplemental appropriation for $250 million to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.

Working together with the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the fund will provide matching grants to municipalities for use in upgrading infrastructure such as water and sewer systems.

“These are major dollars and they are badly needed to help make life better for so many West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “Unfortunately, we still have places where reliable access to these utilities is not available.”

Gov. Justice further talked about how the fund could improve water and wastewater systems.

“These funds will allow us to improve water and wastewater systems in communities across the state providing more reliable and efficient utilities where they are needed the most,” Gov. Justice said. “I hope and pray that the Legislature will join with me to get this done. It’s a huge step forward.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.