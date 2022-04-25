Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a nice weekend, with temperatures usually seen in June, today starts with more summer-like weather, thanks to southerly flow ahead of a system out west. This afternoon, skies start out partly sunny, with clouds increasing as we head into the evening. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, expect another summer-like, nice afternoon. Just make sure to stay hydrated. After 8 PM, a cold front pushes into our area, bringing rain showers, and even a thunderstorm, which could affect rainfall totals. This line of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will stick around at night, bringing rain to some areas. By the time the showers are done, expect between 0.1″ to 0.3″ of rain. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s by tomorrow morning. Overall, expect a rainy night, with a few storms and mild temperatures. After 8 AM tomorrow, the line of rain leaves, allowing skies to partly clear by 5 PM. So we will see some sunshine. This means, even with westerly winds of 5-10 mph, temperatures will reach the upper-50s. That’s still over 10 degrees cooler than average. Overall, tomorrow will be much cooler than the past few days. By Wednesday, a cool air mass and high-pressure system settle in our area, keeping temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s, so Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures will drop to around the freezing point on Wednesday night, so you’ll want a coat on Thursday morning. Temperatures will then rise as we approach Friday and the weekend, reaching into the upper-50s on Friday and the 60s over the weekend. It’s quite likely that we won’t see rain until Saturday night and Sunday, so after today, we’re staying dry for a while. In short, today will be summer-like, with some rain, tomorrow will be cool, and the next few days will be partly sunny, with chilly morning temperatures.

Today: Skies will mostly clear this morning, then partly clear this afternoon, so expect some sunshine. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 85.

Tonight: Rain showers will push in after 8 PM, with even a few downpours and thunderstorms moving in during the evening and overnight hours. The rain lasts until the early-morning hours. By the time it leaves, expect about 0.1″ to 0.3″ of rain on average, with some areas seeing above 0.5″. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a rainy night, with mild temperatures. Low: 53.

Tuesday: Light rain showers push in during the morning, but by the afternoon, we will dry out, with skies slowly clearing out. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it’s going to be much cooler than the past few days, but at least it will be quiet. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear. High: 59.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny, with just a few clouds. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, expect a cool, nice afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop below-freezing in some areas, so it will be a cold night. Make sure to bundle up, and also, keep an eye on outdoor plants and outdoor plumbing. High: 55.

