Man accused of fleeing from officers on ATV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man was arrested Friday afternoon after officers said he fled on an ATV for several miles.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on John D. Short, 50, of Cowen, in the Glade Elementary School parking lot in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers activated their emergency lights, officers said Short fled in the wrong direction on Mill Street, a one-way street, before driving through a car wash onto Rt. 20 northbound.

The report says Short then turned onto Central Ave. and forced a car off the roadway before turning onto an ATV trail through the woods. Officers said he hit a car as he was turning onto the ATV trail.

Court documents say officers traveled on foot down the ATV trail until they found Short and his passenger “stopped on the trail sitting on the ground.”

Short has been charged with fleeing from an officer and is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.