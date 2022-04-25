Advertisement

Monongalia County prepares for upcoming primary election

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preparations for the upcoming primary election are underway in our area.

On Monday, crews in Monongalia County set up electronic voting machines at the four early voting sites in the county.

Notices were sent out last week to over 20,000 voters in Monongalia County that either had their voting district or polling place affected by redistricting.

County Clerk Carey Blaney tells 5 News that she encourages residents to take advantage of early voting.

Click here for more information about early voting sites in Monongalia County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase

Latest News

The W.Va. House of Delegates meet during the W.Va. Special Session
Special session begins in Charleston
Kidney Transplant
WVU Medicine Health Report: Kidney Transplants
Kidney Transplant
WVU Medicine Health Report
Kevin Corriveau Weather
WDTV's Evening Weather Forecast for Apr 25. 2022
City of Morgantown offers free materials for public pickup
City of Morgantown offers free materials for public pickup