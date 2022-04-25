Monongalia County prepares for upcoming primary election

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preparations for the upcoming primary election are underway in our area.

On Monday, crews in Monongalia County set up electronic voting machines at the four early voting sites in the county.

Notices were sent out last week to over 20,000 voters in Monongalia County that either had their voting district or polling place affected by redistricting.

County Clerk Carey Blaney tells 5 News that she encourages residents to take advantage of early voting.

Click here for more information about early voting sites in Monongalia County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.