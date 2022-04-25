Advertisement

Popular breakfast sandwich returns to Chick-fil-A

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.
After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A fan favorite breakfast option is back at Chick-fil-A.

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.

The sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 restaurants nationwide.

A new seasonal item is also making its debut – the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage.

It’s a blend of the classic lemonade and sweet tea with flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom.

Cloudberry is native to the arctic and is a cross between a raspberry and red currant.

Sunjoy is available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase

Latest News

President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning
An Arby's restaurant sign is seen in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say
WVU is offering financial assistance to international students affected by the war in Ukraine.
WVU offering financial assistance to international students
In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, the Dragon space capsule uses parachutes...
Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to International Space Station
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG