Preston County Workshop employs dozens with special needs

By John Blashke
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A greenhouse that started off as a fundraiser over 10 years ago has grown to be something much bigger.

5′s John Blashke shows us how it’s helping not just grow flowers, but people.

Spring is in full swing and just about everybody wants to get flowers.

The Preston County Workshop in Reedsville provides a unique opportunity not only to customers but its employees.

Bethany Scott has been working at the greenhouse for 7 years and she loves her job.

“I get to work in the greenhouse and meet new people get to see new people every day -- I get to be outside and see all of the colorful pretty flowers,” said Scott.

The Preston County Workshop provides jobs to over 30 people with special needs like Scott.

John Hyre is the CEO of the non-profit. He says they’ve built a loyal base of customers over the past 13 years.

“The word gets out and they’re calling us before the greenhouse even opens to see when we’re gonna open, we opened up this last Saturday and we’ll run up until the first part of June before we sell out, said Hyre. “They know it’s for a good cause and its helping people with disabilities -- it’s another stream of income for the workshop.

One of those customers is DJ Jolliffe

“I get them here every year they do a nice job they’re fresh, they grow for a long time I just love this place,” said Joliffe. “Everyone here is so nice they keep the plants nice and like I said they’re beautiful flowers.”

Besides the greenhouse, the workshop also provides custodial and manufacturing jobs such as fabricating pallets and fiberglass production.

Reporting in Reedsville John Blashke 5 news.

