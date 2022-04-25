Special session begins in Charleston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today begins a special session of the state legislature in Charleston.

However, some lawmakers are not happy with what is and what is not on the agenda.

Democratic leadership say they have sent an official request to the Governor’s Office to add a temporary hold on the state’s gas tax as well as additional items they see as pressing.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin says that this special session would have been the perfect time to bring these items to the floor.

“Ordinarily, if you come back for a special session so soon after the regular session, it is due to urgent pressing matters that are before the state,” Baldwin said. “We know there are urgent, real issues before the state of West Virginia. For example, the cost of insulin, the cost of operating our volunteer fire departments, the cost of gasoline, the foster care system, the cost of and availability of broadband. However, none of these issues are on the special session call.”

