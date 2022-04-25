Advertisement

Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop

Hollie Frame
Hollie Frame(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested on Friday after officers said she was under the influence of drugs and kicked an officer numerous times while being arrested.

Officers saw a car swerving and drifting into the opposing lane of traffic on Sardis Road in Clarksburg on Friday, April 22, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says a traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Hollie Frame, 43, of Stonewood, who officers said was “erratic in her movements and answers to simple questions.”

Frame allegedly told officers she consumed meth earlier in the day and did not hand over her ID and insurance information when asked multiple times by officers.

When Frame stepped out of the vehicle, officers said she was “visibly unstable and still displayed erratic movements” before voluntarily allowing officers to search a hidden waistband pocket.

Inside the pocket, officers said they found several green pills labeled TEVA.

Court documents say Frame became upset and told officers she was “going to overdose” before reaching toward the pills and a large knife taken from her.

Officers placed Frame on the ground in an attempt to place her under arrest, but authorities said she continued to resist, kicking the officer numerous times and grabbing the officer’s arms and hand in order to prevent being arrested.

Officers said Frame’s drivers license was suspended for several reasons, and she displayed numerous signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

Frame has been charged with DUI of a controlled substance, battery on an officer, obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

