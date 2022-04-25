Advertisement

Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun at minor, stealing guns

Tavin Hill
Tavin Hill(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio teen has been charged in Upshur County after officers said he pointed a gun at a minor and stole two guns, including an AK-47.

Officers received a call on Thursday, April 21 about stolen firearms, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller said a juvenile, who their son was friends with, came to the home to see the caller’s son, officers said.

The report says the juvenile came to the home with Tavin Hill, 18, of Stockport, Ohio, to see two guns, a 9mm and an AK-47.

When they arrived at the home, court documents say Hill pulled a pistol out and pointed it at the son’s face and told him to go get the guns. He brought the guns out from inside the home to Hill and the juvenile who got in the car and left, stealing the firearms.

Officers reported that the caller’s son was aware they were coming but was not comfortable showing them the guns.

Messages between the three teens showed that there were discussions about the juvenile and Hill coming to the home.

Hill has been charged with grand larceny and first-degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

