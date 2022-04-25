Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man faces several charges after Harrison County officers say he held a woman captive in a van during a pursuit.

Jason Maxson, 25, of Weston, made contact with a woman at a Stonewood home on Thursday, April 21 who got into the van with him, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said Maxson rolled down the window and grabbed the woman by the arm when she tried to exit the van and drove off while holding her in the van.

Court documents say Maxson struck the woman’s head and held her against her will, not letting her exit the moving van.

Harrison County Sheriff Deputies then began pursuing the van while the woman was held captive.

Maxson was booked at Central Regional Jail early Sunday morning.

Maxson has been charged with kidnapping in Harrison County and domestic battery, conspiracy to inflict injury to person or property and possession of a controlled substance in Lewis County. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.