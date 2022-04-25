WVU offering financial assistance to international students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is offering financial assistance to international students affected by the war in Ukraine.

The funds are to help cover costs in case their families can no longer support them.

The support comes from private donations through the WVU Foundation.

So far four students have used the program.

Those students could receive anywhere from $500 to $1500.

“When the conflict in Ukraine started we knew immediately students impacted by that whether it affected their families

sending or access to bank accounts that might be held within Ukraine,” said Executive Director of Global Affairs Amber

Brugnoli.

WVU officials say they’ll do everything they can to help their international students.

