Advertisement

WVU offering financial assistance to international students

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is offering financial assistance to international students affected by the war in Ukraine.

The funds are to help cover costs in case their families can no longer support them.

The support comes from private donations through the WVU Foundation.

So far four students have used the program.

Those students could receive anywhere from $500 to $1500.

“When the conflict in Ukraine started we knew immediately students impacted by that whether it affected their families

sending or access to bank accounts that might be held within Ukraine,” said Executive Director of Global Affairs Amber

Brugnoli.

WVU officials say they’ll do everything they can to help their international students.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase

Latest News

The W.Va. House of Delegates meet during the W.Va. Special Session
Special session begins in Charleston
Kidney Transplant
WVU Medicine Health Report: Kidney Transplants
Kidney Transplant
WVU Medicine Health Report
Kevin Corriveau Weather
WDTV's Evening Weather Forecast for Apr 25. 2022
City of Morgantown offers free materials for public pickup
City of Morgantown offers free materials for public pickup