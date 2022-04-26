The Bridge will not be raising membership prices

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted on budgets at their meeting, including the one for The Bridge Sports Complex.

Council voted to approve the budget for The Bridge that was proposed.

Mayor Andy Lang said this was a new task as The Bridge had not been open for a year.

“We had a budget built by an outside company that helped us get about where we thought we would be. We only have six months of actually working with the budget,” he explained.

However, the council had discussed the topic more in-depth in work sessions and felt this was a good starting point.

Another item on the agenda that raised questions from residents was an ordinance that would allow for changes made every year to the cost of the membership at The Bridge.

Resident Rosemary Pinti voiced her concerns about a potential rise in membership costs. She also asked for more affordable kid-friendly programs or places to play. Pinti told the council there were some restrictions regarding where children could be in the Citynet Center.

“Why aren’t we offering family memberships if the whole family can not participate. I urge you to keep the prices affordable and make sure these bugs are worked out,” she told the council.

Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Shuttleworth clarified they would not be raising the membership prices at this time.

Lang explained this ordinance allowed the council to revisit this annually.

“Just try to make a better effort to revisit them. That doesn’t mean they are going to go up. We revisit them, and if needed, tweaked,” he said.

The first reading of the ordinance was passed. However, it would have to be read again to be finalized.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.