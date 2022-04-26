Advertisement

Captain Fantastic is bringing the music of Elton John to Robinson Grand

Captain Fantastic, the premier Elton John tribute show, will play downtown Clarksburg on...
Captain Fantastic, the premier Elton John tribute show, will play downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, August 6, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.(Robinson Grand)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Captain Fantastic, the premier Elton John tribute show, will play downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, August 6, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Captain Fantastic will dazzle audiences with an amazing musical extravaganza as he and his Rocketband perform stunning re-creations of Elton John hits from the 70s.

Audiences will be amazed with the costumes that go from bizarre to breathtaking, and his amazing 5-foot baby grand piano will shower the auditorium with lights, smoke, lasers, and a few surprises.

Captain Fantastic has performed at Walt Disney World, Caesars Palace, and for the United States Navy.

“You are going to hear electric music, solid walls of sound,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager. “You may think you’ve gone down the Yellow Brick Road!”

Sir Elton John, the legend to whom Captain Fantastic pays tribute, is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 300 million records worldwide in a six-decade career in music.

“Captain Fantastic is going to bring our audiences more than just the music of Elton John; he is bringing the energy, the pageantry, the showmanship, the total package,” said Young. “We are preparing for a night like no other at the Robinson Grand.”

Tickets for Captain Fantastic: a Tribute to Elton John start at $20 and go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.

