Davis Medical Center lifts some visitation restrictions

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center has revised some of its visitation policies as COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease from pandemic levels.

Officials say children under the age of 12 are discouraged from visiting. However, the minimum age of visitors is determined on an individual bases, considering the diagnosis of the patient as well as the roommate, when applicable.

All visitors are required to entered through the main entrance, and masks must also be worn during the entire visit.

In the Day Surgery Unit, adult patients are allowed one guest in the registration and waiting areas prior to the procedure, and pediatric patients are allowed two support persons that are 18 years or older. Adult patients for outpatient diagnostic visits are allowed one guest to accompany them. However, visitors are not allowed in the operating room or day surgery procedure room. The spouse or significant other may be allowed in the operating room for surgical delivery of babies with permission of the attending physician.

In the Emergency Department, visitors must remain with the patient, and no one leaving the patient room will be allowed to return. Two support persons may be present with the patient for emotional support. Support persons will be allowed to stay with pediatric patients at all times.

At Laurel Place, daily visiting hours will be set at 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with one visitor allowed at a time. Anyone wishing to visit is asked to call for a visitation appointment.

At the Family Birthing Center, two visitors are allowed during labor, and only one visitor is allowed to stay overnight following the birth of the newborn. It must be the same two visitors throughout the hospital stay. Visiting hours are set at 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., and all visitors must be at least 18 years old.

At North 2 and the Clinical Decision Unit, visiting hours are set at 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with only two visitors allowed per patient, per day. Parents or designated support persons will be allowed to stay with pediatric patients at all times.

In the Intensive Care Unit, all visitors will enter through the ICU waiting room. Two visitors will be allowed per patient, per day. Designated visiting hours are set at 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. All visitors must be at least 13 years old.

Outpatient diagnostics and all physician practice offices will allow two visitors per patient.

The revisions are effective immediately.

