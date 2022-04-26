Advertisement

Doddridge County softball posts victory over Roane County

Bulldogs win it 9-3
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County used a strong first and fourth inning to pull a lead over Roane County.

Both Olivia See and Lipscomb had two RBIs. Josalyn Lipscomb and Abby Kelley tallied two runs a piece in the Bulldogs 9-3 victory.

Kenna Curran only let up three runs on five hits across seven innings, she struck out four while in the diamond.

