Doddridge County softball posts victory over Roane County

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County used a strong first and fourth inning to pull a lead over Roane County.

Both Olivia See and Lipscomb had two RBIs. Josalyn Lipscomb and Abby Kelley tallied two runs a piece in the Bulldogs 9-3 victory.

Kenna Curran only let up three runs on five hits across seven innings, she struck out four while in the diamond.

