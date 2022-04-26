Downtown Morgantown Clean-Up Day scheduled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown is encouraging people to help keep downtown clean and beautiful by participating in the Downtown Clean-Up Day.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Main Street office, located at 201 High Street in Morgantown.

Main Street Morgantown’s Board and Design Committee along with the City of Morgantown, will be holding the cleanup day.

The City will also be power washing High Street.

Anyone interested in volunteering with this project is asked to sign up by sending an email.

