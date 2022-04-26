Advertisement

Downtown Morgantown Clean-Up Day scheduled

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 7.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown is encouraging people to help keep downtown clean and beautiful by participating in the Downtown Clean-Up Day.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Main Street office, located at 201 High Street in Morgantown.

Main Street Morgantown’s Board and Design Committee along with the City of Morgantown, will be holding the cleanup day.

The City will also be power washing High Street.

Anyone interested in volunteering with this project is asked to sign up by sending an email.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Trailside
Governor Justice
Lorensen named to vacant seat on WVa Intermediate Court
FILE
Lewis Co. senator urges Musk to consider moving Twitter to NCWV
(l-r) Sadie Murphy, Zoe Yates, Anna Childers, and Dr. Marjorie Stewart at the 2022 Writers...
GSU represented at Appalachian conference