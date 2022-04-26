Elkins receives Tree City USA Growth Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins has been named as a recipient of the Tree City USA Growth Award by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

A Growth Award is bestowed to a community alongside their Tree City USA recognition for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care.

“Tree City USA communities can experience the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Elkins are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

With the additional recognition of a Growth Award, Elkins has demonstrated the benefits towards building framework for sustainable urban forest management.

Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the city as well.

In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees as they increase property values from 7–20%.

Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.

