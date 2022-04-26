Advertisement

Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil commits to Ohio State

McNeil heads to the Buckeyes with one year of eligibility remaining
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Sean McNeil announced Sunday that he has decided to spend his last year of eligibility at Ohio State.

McNeil started the last two seasons, and has been in the gold and blue for three. During the last two years, he averaged 12.2 points per game and was a pivotal player for WVU, especially with his abilities from beyond the arc.

