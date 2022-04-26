Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front is pushing rain into our area this morning, so expect rain showers for the rest of this morning. After 1 PM, however, most of the rain will move east, leaving behind a mix of Sun and clouds for the afternoon. About 0.2″ to 0.3″ of rain will fall in most areas by the time the rain leaves, with slightly higher amounts possible. By 4 PM, skies will be partly sunny, with westerly winds of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, over 10 degrees cooler-than-average. Overall, once the rain leaves, today will be mild, with clearing skies. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, as drier air flows into our region. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, it’s jacket-wearing weather, but at least it will be calm. Tomorrow afternoon, a weak disturbance brings partly cloudy skies into our region, but we should stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and thanks to a cool air mass moving into our region, temperatures will be in the low-50s, feeling cooler because of the winds. Overall, expect a chilly afternoon. Tomorrow night into Thursday, temperatures will drop below-freezing in some areas, which could damage outdoor plumbing and sensitive plants, so take precautions to protect them from the cold. Afterwards, skies will stay mostly clear, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, up until Friday, when we reach the low-60s. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper-60s, so we’ll be back to seasonable levels. Our next shot of rain will be on Sunday, as a system makes its way from out west, so you may want your umbrellas then. In short, today starts out rainy before ending with mild conditions, tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week, and we stay cool up until the weekend.

Today: Rain showers will continue falling in our area until later this morning, leading to a slick morning commute. After 1 PM, most of the rain is gone, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. We’re looking at about 0.1″ to 0.5″ of rain between yesterday night and this morning. Besides that, winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a soggy morning and cloudy, mild afternoon. High: 59.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a chilly, calm night. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds in the afternoon. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, feeling cooler because of the winds. Overall, expect a cool, windy afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop below-freezing, so keep an eye on outdoor plumbing and plants, and keep a heavy coat near you. High: 54.

Thursday: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 58.

