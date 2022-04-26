Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 25th, 2022

The Big Chill is on its way!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone! Today was our third day in a row that we got into the 80s. But that is all about to change as a cold front is moving into our area, and with it, we are looking for showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Showers will continue Tuesday morning as well, and we could see some of the heaviest downpours during your morning commute. Showers will be ending by early afternoon and when all is said and done, we could end up having 1/2″ - 1″ of rainfall. After the rain, then the weather story is all about the temperatures. The airmass behind this front will drop the temperatures Wednesday, and then to our lowest temperatures of the week on Thursday. Frost and freezing conditions will be likely throughout the area, so make sure you bring in your new deck or patio plants on Thursday morning and possibly Friday morning as well. Friday afternoon will warm up nicely and then by the weekend we are looking at temperatures for Saturday back to the lower 70s. Our next shot of showers will be on Sunday

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 51

Tuesday: AM Showers: High 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy: High 55

Thursday: Sunny: High 58

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase
Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions

Latest News

Expected highs for today, April 25, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 25, 2022
Kevin Coriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 24th, 2022
Kevin Coriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 23th, 2022
Kevin Coriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 22th, 2022