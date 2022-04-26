Kids playing in street almost hit by car, Weston man arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man was arrested after officers received a report of young children playing in the street and almost being hit by multiple cars.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to Court Ave. in Weston for a complaint of a small child playing in the street and almost being struck by a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

A witness at the scene told officers that he “almost hit a little girl that was in the street and that there were also two little boys with her as well,” court documents say.

The report says the witness also told officers a Post Office employee also stopped to keep from hitting the little girl.

Officers made contact with Nathan Reel, 24, of Weston, and advised him of what happened and placed him under arrest.

Officers also said there was a “loaded firearm within easy reach of the oldest child” in the kitchen of the home.

Reel has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.

