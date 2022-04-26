Lewis Co. senator urges Musk to consider moving Twitter to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Patrick Martin (R-Lewis) is encouraging Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to consider making North Central West Virginia the new home for Twitter.

“West Virginians respect freedom, especially the freedom to express their beliefs,” Senator Martin said. “Elon Musk has made a commitment to make Twitter a space that is open to sharing all viewpoints, not just the hand-picked ideas of the liberal elites. I think he would find West Virginia to be a place that welcomes his plans for a new, truly free social media platform with open arms.”

Musk bought the online social media platform for $44 billion this week.

Twitter’s current headquarters is in San Francisco.

“With our proximity to airports and the infrastructure of the high-tech corridor, North Central West Virginia is the perfect place for a technology-based business to locate,” Senator Martin said. “We have a beautiful state packed with outdoor activities, affordable housing, and unlimited opportunities for success. I would welcome the chance to show Elon Musk what West Virginia could offer him as he leads Twitter into its new era.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.