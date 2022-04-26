Mrs. Roseanna McCauley, 79 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born August 25, 1942 at Pacific Beach, CA the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Riddle.

She is survived by her husband David H. McCauley. They had celebrated fifty-eight years of marriage. She is also survived by a son Timothy McCauley and his wife Carol of Salem, WV; four daughters Regina Winters of Norfolk, VA, Virginia Dengate of Columbus, NE, Roseanna Radabaugh and her husband Rodney of Reedsville, WV and Elizabeth Sorbin and her husband Robert of Clarksburg, WV; thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren and one on the way and two brothers Ronald Riddle and his wife Judy of San Marcos, CA and Russell Riddle of San Diego, CA. She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-laws Richard Winters II and Richard Dengate.

Rose graduated from Mission Bay High School in in San Diego, CA. She met her husband while he was stationed with the United States Navy in California. They moved to West Virginia to make their home and raise their family. She worked for seventeen years and became manager for several McDonalds restaurants in North Central West Virginia. For twenty-one years, she worked for Wal-Mart at the Newpointe location and was a supervisor.

She was gifted in making quilts. She was part of a Quilters Guild at Grace Baptist Church that provided quilts to missionaries. Her passion led her to open her own business on Main Street called the Stitching Post. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeff Vaughan and Reverend Father Walter Jagela presiding. The interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, WV.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The McCauley family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

