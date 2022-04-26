Advertisement

This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field

Bulldogs preparing for another successful postseason
This Week's Warmup: Doddridge County Track & Field
This Week's Warmup: Doddridge County Track & Field(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 26, 2022
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Track & Field has had much success in recent years, earning the boy’s team state title in Class A last season, and the girl’s bringing home the runner-up spot.

Casey Kay talks with sprinter Leo Stinespring, distance runner Trent Gola, jumper Faith Galager and thrower Tessa Sleeth as they warmup for Monday’s practice.

From breaking school records, to reaching the expectation of Bulldogs’ track, the team is working to have it all this season.

