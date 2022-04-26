Two of Class AAA’s best match up at The Dale

Advertisement

Morgantown baseball tops Bridgeport 7-1
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown hosted Bridgeport baseball tonight, a matchup of two of Class AAA’s best.

Bridgeport struck first with a run from Cam Cole right off the bat, but Morgantown noted two in the third to pull ahead, and from there, it was all Mohigans.

Morgantown secured the win in the bottojm of the sixth, bringing in four runs to take the victory 7-1.

Aaron Jamison continued his stellar season with two home runs, and three RBIs. Jacob Kennell also collected two RBIs and two runs.

Reed Bailey had a night on the mound, giving up a sole run and striking out seven.

It was a pivotal win for the Mohigans, especially with less than two weeks left in the regular season, “It feels amazing, it was a great team effort, it was gritty, but we ended up coming through and just getting it down for our team,” said Jamison.

“It’s their game, they went out and competed, and I’m just proud of the way they competed, I’m really proud of the way they handled themselves through adversity, and I’m really proud of how they are progressing as the season goes on,” said Coach Pat Sherald.

