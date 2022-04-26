Advertisement

WVDOT: Political signs are prohibited along roads

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits political campaign signs on all state rights-of-way.

Department of Transportation workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law.

Confiscated signs will be temporarily stored at county highway offices for retrieval by candidates or their representatives.

Violation of the law prohibiting campaign signs on state rights-of-way is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $25 to $100 per day.

Violators are also subject to reimbursing the Department of Transportation for the cost of removing the signs.

