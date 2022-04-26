WVU Athletic Performance Center reaches completion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Olympic sports have a new home - the WVU Athletic Performance Center.

The former natatorium was repurposed and is now home to facilities for most of the Mountaineer athletic programs. Approximately 1,850 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the swimming pool to form what is now the 9000 square foot training area.

In addition to weight training, the main facility is home to a dedicated space for WVU rowing and cardiovascular equipment. Nutrition is also housed right off of the training area where students are able to get the food they need based on their personal diet and training plans.

The project also added team-specific locker rooms, expanded athletic training and hydrotherapy areas and training spaces for programs with external home locations like golf and rifle.

“We try to invest in all of our student athletes. This is an opportunity for the sports to catch up,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Capital Projects April Messerly said. “That is the pride for me right now that all of our student athletes across the board, no matter what sport, have the opportunity to work out in a first-class facility.”

Many of Director of Athletics Shane Lyons’ goals have centered around improving facilities for all West Virginia sports.

“Our student athletes do travel, they go to other places and see what some other institutions have,” Lyons said. “Now they can come here and say ‘hey, what we have is better than anybody else,’ so that gives you a lot of pride and that’s what we’re about as a department is giving that access to our student athletes. It’s something they can be proud of.”

Lyons also believes having a centralized location like the center brings together more than individual teams, but all of West Virginia athletics.

“A lot of times the teams didn’t interact with each other because they were working out at separate facilities and different places,” Lyons said. “Now you can have four, five, six teams in the training room at one time. That builds a culture of family, not only within your team but also as a department as a whole.”

