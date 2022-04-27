Arrest made in fatal Upshur Co. crash involving dump truck

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Wednesday for a man involved in a fatal crash that involved a dump truck.

Richard Marple, 71, of Hackers Creek, was arrested for the fatal crash that took place on April 20, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Green, 63, of Buckhannon, was driving a Toyota Corolla when he was struck by Marple, who was driving a dump truck on Route 20 North.

Authorities say Marple was taken into custody without incident at his home.

Marple was transported to Upshur County Magistrate Court where he appeared before Magistrate Suder.

Marple has been charged with negligent homicide with bond set at $50,000.

