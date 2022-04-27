Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Aaron Jamison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown baseball’s Aaron Jamison is the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Jamison has had an incredible all-around season on the field this spring - a .446 batting average, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs as of Tuesday morning - among other impressive stats.

“I’m always husting everywhere I go, so my teammates can rely on me and I want to keep it that way,” Jamison said. “It’s been something I’ve known but last year I didn’t have much of a season so this year I really wanted to stay consistent with my game and just do the best I can.”

The WVU baseball commit credits his strength as the difference maker between his sophomore and junior years, and the camaraderie between his Mohigan teammates certainly helps.

“It’s just all about our culture here, we hustle everywhere, we’re a great family,” Jamison said. “Just great to be around and having a great head coach - Coach Sherald - and he’s really put this team together.”

Only a junior, Jamison has set himself in a great position to reach even bigger accomplishments next season.

“I feel like it sets me up great, just keep competing,” Jamison said. “Just keep going to the next level, every time.”

