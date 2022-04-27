Advertisement

Cemetery’s Memorial Day Service forced to take a year off

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - An annual Memorial Day ceremony is taking a year off.

Each May, the Carder Cemetery in Lost Creek holds a Memorial Day Service but not this year.

The organizer of the event, Susan Neely, has to take a year off for health reasons.

During the service, she asks the public for donations to help with upkeep.

While the event is cancelled, she still needs the public’s help.

She says the price to keep the cemetery maintained keeps going up.

“It used to be $1,000 to get it, but now it’s like $2,500,” said Neely. “So, it just has to be or it’s not going to get mowed, and I don’t want it to grow up. Like I said, it means a lot to me.”

Nelly does plan on bringing the services back next year.

You can send donations to Neely at 84 Lena Lane, Lost Creek, WV 26385.

An annual Memorial Day ceremony is taking a year off.
An annual Memorial Day ceremony is taking a year off.(WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products
Nathan Reel
Kids playing in street almost hit by car, Weston man arrested
2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
WDTV's evening weather forecast with Kevin Corriveau for Apr 27, 2022
Tucker County High School job fair
Tucker County High School holds job fair
Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.
Early Voting Opens Today in W.V.
Help the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties win $25,000
Help the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties win $25,000