Cemetery’s Memorial Day Service forced to take a year off

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - An annual Memorial Day ceremony is taking a year off.

Each May, the Carder Cemetery in Lost Creek holds a Memorial Day Service but not this year.

The organizer of the event, Susan Neely, has to take a year off for health reasons.

During the service, she asks the public for donations to help with upkeep.

While the event is cancelled, she still needs the public’s help.

She says the price to keep the cemetery maintained keeps going up.

“It used to be $1,000 to get it, but now it’s like $2,500,” said Neely. “So, it just has to be or it’s not going to get mowed, and I don’t want it to grow up. Like I said, it means a lot to me.”

Nelly does plan on bringing the services back next year.

You can send donations to Neely at 84 Lena Lane, Lost Creek, WV 26385.

