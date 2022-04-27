Donna Rose McGary Richards, 78, of Stonewood passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Baltimore, MD on May 21, 1943, a daughter of the late Russell Harold and Eva Lowe McGary. She was married to Boyd Lee “Buck” Richards on January 13, 1969, who preceded her in death on June 3, 2017. She is survived by two sons, Steven Lee Richards and his wife Christina of Stonewood, and Brian “Lugnut” Richards and his wife Heather of Nutter Fort; three grandchildren, Allyson Richards and her fiancé Alexander Ferrell, Andrew Richards and Madison Richards; two sisters, Sharon Moore and her husband Ed of Fairmont and Marlene Zippilli and her husband Patrick of Clarksburg; one sister-in-law, Robin McGary of Wylie, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, David “Mike” McGary, Rusty McGary; and Eugene McGary. Donna was a 1961 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was retired from the housekeeping department at United Hospital Center with 27 years of service. Donna loved bowling, crossword puzzles, working in the yard and her cat Kalie. Above all, she loved her grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Sherman Goodwin officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

