Doug Goodwin to take over as Morgantown’s head girl’s basketball coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin will be the next head coach of the Morgantown girl’s basketball team.

Goodwin was approvfed by the board on Tuesday night to take on the new role after 18 years as an assistant coach.

He has been an assistant during several state champion teams, including those with former head coaches Jason White and Alan Collins, along with being an assistant to Adam Henkins as well.

The MHS alum will look to lead this year’s Class AAAA runner-ups after White stepped down following this past season.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.