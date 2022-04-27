Advertisement

Doug Goodwin to take over as Morgantown’s head girl’s basketball coach

Goodwin stepping into headman after 18 years as an assistant
Morgantown falls to Huntington in the Class AAAA State Title game
Morgantown falls to Huntington in the Class AAAA State Title game(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin will be the next head coach of the Morgantown girl’s basketball team.

Goodwin was approvfed by the board on Tuesday night to take on the new role after 18 years as an assistant coach.

He has been an assistant during several state champion teams, including those with former head coaches Jason White and Alan Collins, along with being an assistant to Adam Henkins as well.

The MHS alum will look to lead this year’s Class AAAA runner-ups after White stepped down following this past season.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments
Brenda Cottrell
Fairmont woman accused of letting children live in ‘deplorable conditions’
Hollie Frame
Stonewood woman accused of kicking officer numerous times during traffic stop
Jason Chandler Maxson
Weston man accused of kidnapping woman during police chase
Tygart River
Crews find illegally dumped diesel fuel in Tygart River

Latest News

Lincoln softball
“We’re not looking at how good we are”: Lincoln softball prepares for postseason
WVU Athletic Performance Center
WVU Athletic Performance Center reaches completion
This Week's Warmup: Doddridge County Track & Field
This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field
Into the WVU tailgates!
Into the WVU tailgates!